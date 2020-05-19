Maculaitis, John A. "Jack"
John A. "Jack" Maculaitis of North Branford died suddenly Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Tracey Sisk Maculaitis of North Branford.
Jack was born in New Haven on July 27, 1958. He was the son of the late Alexander and Irene Radovich Maculaitis and grew up in Branford. He graduated from Branford High School and from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. From there he went to work for his dad at Al Mac Motors. He also worked for McDermott Chevrolet, Branfon Honda, Branford Winnelson and Neurogen Corporation. In addition, he was the owner of Jack Mac's Ice Cream in Branford and Jack Mac's Cleaning Service.
Jack's favorite past time was mowing his lawn, watching sports on TV and spending time with family. He also loved bringing coffee to his buddy Ralph Federico at Branford Sew and Vac.
Besides his wife, Jack is survived by his daughter Kara Maculaitis of North Branford; his brother Wayne (Anita) Maculaitis of Branford and his sister Nancy (Doug) Anderson of Golden Colorado in addition to his three nephews Patrick Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Wayne Maculaitis, Jr. (Jackie).
Funeral arrangements are private at this time. For online memorial and guestbook, please see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.