Nargi, John A.
John A. Nargi, 94 of Hamden died peacefully at his home on Monday, August 3, 2020. John was born in New Haven on August 28, 1925, a son of the late Mariano and Erminia Sullo Nargi, and had resided in Hamden for more than fifty years. He was a quality control inspector at the former Winchester Repeating Arms Co. of New Haven for twenty years. He then went on to work in the same capacity at United Nuclear, formerly of New Haven for ten years, retiring in 1986. John was a proud WWII U.S. Army Veteran and fought in the Middle Eastern and African Theatre. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, and was predeceased by his sister Mary DiMaggio, and five brothers, Michael, Ralph, James, Louis and Alfred Nargi. There will be no calling hours. Everyone is invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Monday, August 17th for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow in the Mausoleum in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com