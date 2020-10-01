PASCALE JR., JOHN A.

John A. Pascale, Jr., age 79, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2020. John, known as Jack to family and friends, was born on February 22, 1941 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late John A. Pascale, Sr. and Madeline Pompano. Jack was a proud American, having served in the United States Army.

He graduated from the University of New Haven where he earned a Master's Degree in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering. Jack was employed as an engineer with Sikorsky Aircraft for over thirty years. Upon retirement, he began Hammonasset Service Station, Inc. with his son-in-law, the late Douglas Burger, a successful service station currently in business for twenty-five years.

Jack was a skilled engineer of considerable intellect, with a great sense of humor. He cherished time spent with family. He was a loving, caring, supportive Dad and Poppy, as well as their biggest cheerleader. Jack was a pillar of strength for his family, and always there to lend a helping hand when needed. He could build and repair anything. Jack was an unpretentious man, who was generous with his time and money. His family depended on him for his sage advice and unconditional love. He loved family gatherings and appreciated good food.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter, Tracey Couto and her husband Jeff, and his daughter, Jaclyn Pascale, along with his nine grandchildren, Taylor, Kolby, Nickolaus, Riley, Emily, John, Nathaniel, Matthew, and Elizabeth, his friend and former wife, Nicky Ornato, and his sisters Judy and Jane. He was predeceased by his grandson, Noah.

Jack's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Jeffrey Turner and to his DaVita family for their wonderful care, and to his sister-in-law, Roseann, who was always there to help transport him whenever needed.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Swan Funeral Home located at 825 Boston Post Road in Madison. Visitation hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery located in North Haven. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Douglas Burger Sportsmanship Scholarship Foundation, c/o Liberty Bank, 315 Main Street, Middletown, Connecticut 06457. This foundation was established in memory of his loving son-in-law, Doug.



