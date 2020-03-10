|
|
Pope, Jr., John A.
John Albert Pope, Jr., 53, of New Haven, departed this life on February 23, 2020. Mr. Pope was born February 3, 1967 in New Haven, CT, a son of Elouise Bronson Pope and the late John Albert Pope, Sr. He was employed for several years at Yale University. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a daughter, Johnice M. Little; son, John A. Pope, III; a sister, Carolyn Billups; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, James Allen Bronson; sister, Cynthia Bronson; and a niece, Teresa Bronson.
A celebration of Mr. Pope's life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's UFWB Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. There will be no viewing or visitation hour. Burial will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020