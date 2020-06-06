Velleca, John A.
John A. Velleca, 85, of Hamden formerly of Robin Drive, East Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Ematrudo Velleca. John was born in New Haven on October 22, 1934 and was the son of the late Carmen and Antionette Ciaburri Velleca. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. John worked for the Southern Connecticut Gas Company for many years until his retirement. After retirement John was the well-known security guard/greeter at the Spring Glen Medical Center, 2200 Whitney Avenue, Hamden and also at the Hamden Surgery and Medical Center, 2080 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. John was a member of the Farnam Neighborhood House, New Haven, he was an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven and he was proud to have been chosen as a recipient of the Boys & Girls Club Gold Ring Award. He was also a member of the United Way. John was a sports enthusiast and was very active in several area youth basketball leagues and he started the free recreational basketball clinic in East Haven where he coached for nearly fifty years. John's community service began at age eighteen when he started coaching basketball at St. John the Baptist in New Haven. John would become a Counselor at Camp Cedarcrest, where he met his future wife Mary. John never lost his love for the City of New Haven or forgot his roots in the Hill Section of the city. John was a graduate of James Hillhouse High School and was a member of the Academics 1952 New England Championship basketball team. In the early 1990's, John partnered with the New Haven Police Department to provide free basketball clinics throughout the city's most impoverished neighborhoods to offer a safe haven for New Haven's children. John was from a generation of civic minded, community orientated leaders before that term became fashionable. Those closest to John describe him as generous, loyal and honorable, making him a truly legendary character. John's real enjoyment was his grandchildren who he loved unconditionally. Father of Lynn V. Sette (Christopher), John D. Velleca, Karen A. Brady (Kevin). Grandfather of Allegra & Kyra Sette, Jenni Velleca, Kayla & Ryan Brady. Brother of Grace Cavuoti and the late Elizabeth Cocco. Also survived by nephews Thomas Cocco, Anthony Cavuoti and niece Lori Cavuoti.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Tuesday morning, June 9th at 11:00 (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.