Watson II, John A.
Watson II, John A. May 6, 1948- October 27, 2019. John Watson, born in Cuba, NY, and formerly of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, CA on October 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John Watson I and Mary Helen Watson. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Watson, his daughter, Victoria Everich, and son-in-law Taylor Everich, as well as sisters, Joan DeMorro, Sue Durso, Nancy Durso, and brother, Todd Watson. John is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John worked as a Land Surveyor for many years, owning both his own company and working for the City of West Haven. John was a life long hockey player and coach, leading the Hamden High School hockey team to multiple state championships as goalie. He was a youth hockey coach for West Haven Youth Hockey for many years, and later served as coach for the University of Connecticut's Men's Club Hockey team. In addition, John was an avid golfer, sharing his love of both sports with many over his lifetime. After many years of living in West Haven, CT, John retired to San Diego, CA where he was able to enjoy sunny days filled with golf and time with his loved ones.
A mass will be held for John on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Friends and family are invited to attend the mass and gather in the hall following mass from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019