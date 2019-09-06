|
Atallah, John
John Atallah of 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT, born on August 3rd, 1925 passed away on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Violette, 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren whom he loved very much. He is also survived by 2 sisters currently residing in NY and Florida. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. John made this world a better place to live, always kind to others, always there when anyone needed him! The family would like to thank the staff on Ramage 4 at Masonic, as well as the rehab, nutrition, and social work staff for taking care of him the past 8 months. He will always be remembered for his loving, bright and humorous personality.
Published in Shoreline Times on Sept. 13, 2019