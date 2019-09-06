Home

John Atallah

Atallah, John
John Atallah of 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT, born on August 3rd, 1925 passed away on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Violette, 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren whom he loved very much. He is also survived by 2 sisters currently residing in NY and Florida. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. John made this world a better place to live, always kind to others, always there when anyone needed him! The family would like to thank the staff on Ramage 4 at Masonic, as well as the rehab, nutrition, and social work staff for taking care of him the past 8 months. He will always be remembered for his loving, bright and humorous personality.
Published in Shoreline Times on Sept. 13, 2019
