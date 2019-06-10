Avallone, John

John Avallone, 91, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Concetta Fernicola Avallone. John was born in Palomonte, Italy on December 1, 1927 and was the son of the late Ralph and Maria LaSalla Avallone. He had served in the Italian Army and was a state policeman in Sicuressa, Florence Italy from 1944 – 1957. A butcher by trade, he had worked for the former Grand Union and later was the owner and operator of Deltona Meat Center in Florida. John enjoyed fishing, mushrooming, farming, watching football, especially his favorite team the Los Angelis Rams. He was a member of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society, Wooster Street, New Haven. Father of John Avallone, Jr., Gene Avallone (Adrienne), Joseph Avallone (Natalina) and the late Maria Sulpasso. Grandfather of Connor and Michaela Avallone, Joseph and Michelle Elcuri, Bianca Onofrio. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Brother of Anthony Avallone (Pina), Oresto Avallone (Carla), Carmine Avallone (Jennie), Lucy Eligio, Josephine LaFragola and Erminia Avallone.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 11, 2019