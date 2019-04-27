New Haven Register Obituaries
DeGennaro, John B.
John B. DeGennaro, of East Haven passed into Eternal Rest April 25, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. He is the loving husband of Adrian Canalli DeGennaro. Born in New Haven June 7, 1935 son of the late Benjamin and Gladys Gambardella DeGennaro, John was a longtime employee of the former McCluskey Wire Co. He is the beloved father of John E. DeGennaro, Tina Hurley, Adrian (Billy) Wilcox, Cindy (Billy) Coppola, and the late Gerald DeGennaro. Brother of Beverly Cintron. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 11 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 80 Taylor Ave. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit www.iovanne.com to sign John's guest book and view full obituary.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019
