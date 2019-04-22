Kenney, John B.

John B. Kenney, 77, of Wolcott, formerly of Hamden passed away April 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of John B. (Patti) Kenney, Jr. of Hamden, Carmelanne (Harry) Doebler of Pittsfield, MA, Joel (Debra) Kenney of Wolcott, Jason (Max Mashkniov) Kenney of Key West, FL and Ernest Ouellette of Meriden. Cherished grandfather of Vincent Doebler, Sean, Kyle, Ashley and Joel Kenney, Jr. John was born in New Haven on March 26, 1942 son of the late Bernard M. and Mildred Papelo Kenney. Prior to his retirement John was Regional District Manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken for many years and also worked for Boston Market. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in the Christ Bread of Life Parish at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00. Interment with military honors will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Tpke. Unit 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762 or at www.seasons.org.

