Blassingame, Jr., John
John Blassingame, Jr., 56, passed away peacefully at his home in New Haven, CT on March 21, 2020. John attended Hamden Hall Country Day School, Brown University, and Tulane Law School, where he was the 2nd year Class President. He taught at Kaplan, where he prepared countless students, who are now attorneys across the country, for the LSAT test and tutored many college-bound students for the SAT. His booming voice and infectious laughter, intellect and deep knowledge on a surprisingly broad range of topics from the law, history, politics to cinema, music, and scripture as well as his sharp wit, keen insights, and kindness will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Predeceased by his father, John Blassingame Sr., John is survived by his mother Teasie Blassingame, sister Tia Blassingame, his loving aunt Shirley Edwards (Windsor, CT), his uncles Cleonard Jackson (Detroit, MI), Paul Jackson (Detroit, MI), Silas Jackson (Detroit, MI), Samuel Jackson (Lizella, GA), and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in safer times. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Please send condolences to John's family at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020