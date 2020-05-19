John Bohdan
1943 - 2020
Bohdan, John
John G. Bohdan, age 76, of Seymour, entered into rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. He was the devoted husband of 37 years to Gerri Sears Bohdan. He was born in Derby on May 29, 1943, son of the late Alexander and Genevieve Wyka Bohdan and was a lifelong resident of Derby and Seymour. John was a welder and machine fabricator for many years at Derby Cellular Products until his retirement. He was a competitive shooter and liked camping. In his youth he was in the Army Reserves. He is also survived by his stepchildren Tracy Michels and Robert Sears and one brother James Bohdan, four grandchildren Corey Sears, Sarah Michels, Samantha Michels, Blake Phillips. Due to the coronavirus pandemic his memorial service will be held at a date to be announced in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby who have been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
