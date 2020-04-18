|
Brangi, John "JB"
John Brangi "JB", of New Haven passed away peacefully at home April 15, 2020. Born in New Haven on July 30, 1956 son of the late Louis and Caroline Buccetti Brangi, John was a network communications technician for AT&T for many years. A longtime resident of the Annex, John enjoyed a large group of close friends who he enjoyed spending time with and recognized them as family. He was the epitome of a Family Man and was loyal beyond measure. He is the devoted father of Nicole Brangi (Kevin Torres), John Brangi Jr. (Diane), and Michael Brangi (Charlene) Brangi. Stepfather of Danielle Kosko. Brother to his loving sister Carol D'Amora and brother Louis Brangi. Proud grandfather of Olivia, Michael Jr., Alexandra, Julia and Jaiden. John was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and had a wonderful extended family. John was formerly the longtime partner of Maryanne Sanford. He was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his three children; Lauralee Brokelschen.
John will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. His sense of humor, tenacity, loyalty, intelligence and work ethic will always be remembered and revered by those who loved and knew him best. His life lessons will be carried on through his children.
Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign John's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020