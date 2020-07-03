Brigham, John C.

Dr. John C. Brigham, a longtime resident of Madison, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28. He was 89 years old. Dr. Brigham was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Trinity College and Tulane Medical School. He did his residency in pediatrics at Yale New Haven and subsequently practiced in Waterbury, CT before being on the medical staff of the Mansfield Training School in Mansfield, CT. He also served in the US Army as a Lt. Colonel in the Medical Corps. Dr. Brigham is survived by his longtime beloved partner, Betty Wessel, his two sons Thomas and Phillip and brother David. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



