1/1
John C. Brigham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brigham, John C.
Dr. John C. Brigham, a longtime resident of Madison, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28. He was 89 years old. Dr. Brigham was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Trinity College and Tulane Medical School. He did his residency in pediatrics at Yale New Haven and subsequently practiced in Waterbury, CT before being on the medical staff of the Mansfield Training School in Mansfield, CT. He also served in the US Army as a Lt. Colonel in the Medical Corps. Dr. Brigham is survived by his longtime beloved partner, Betty Wessel, his two sons Thomas and Phillip and brother David. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved