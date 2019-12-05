New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
John C. Healey


1927 - 2019
John C. Healey Obituary
Healey, John C.
John C. Healey, 92, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Sonya Minor Healey. Born in New Haven on February 8, 1927, a son of William F. and Helen Connors Healey, John is survived by his children, Kim A. Healey (John A. McCreight), Gregg F. Healey (Joyce), Attorney Thomas C. Healey (Katherine N. Ferguson), Tina M. Healey, and Attorney Mark A. Healey (Celia Pinzi); 9 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. He was predeceased by his siblings, Attorney William F. Healey, Attorney James T. Healey, and Helen H. Curran. John proudly served his country in the US Army, during WWII. John attended Hopkins Grammar School, and then graduated from Yale in 1949 and was a longtime employee of BF Goodrich, where he worked in the personnel department. In his day, he was known to enjoy many memorable rounds of golf.
In accordance with his wishes, there are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to the Pinzi-Healey Scholarship Fund, c/o Hopkins School, 986 Forest Road, New Haven, CT 06515. To leave a message for the Healey family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2019
