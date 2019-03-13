Caputo, John

John Caputo of East Haven died peacefully on March 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He is the husband of Madlyne D'Amato Caputo. John was born on December 23, 1951 to the late Ralph and Mary Gilmette Caputo. He had worked for more than 20 years in the warehouse at Stop and Shop and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 443. John loved playing all sports especially golf with his brothers and his best friend Frank Bernardo. He was a champion poker player and played in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. More than anything, John loved life! He loved his family and he adored his grandchildren and being in the company of his friends. John is the father of Michelle (Val Trnka) Caputo and Michael (Tammy) Caputo; brother of Ruthann Cusano, Michael Caputo, Matthew Gonsalves (Gavano), Alfred and Eugene Gonsalves, Steve Morris and the late Richard, Kenneth and Peter Gonsalves and Joseph Caputo. He was the proud grandfather of Anthony Picagli, Alexis, Giovanni and Dante Caputo and VJ Trnka and great-grandfather of Nikko Gonzalez.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven Friday morning at 9:30. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Share a memory and sign John's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019