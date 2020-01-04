|
|
Carew, John "Red"
John "Red" Carew, 86, of West Haven entered into rest on January 3, 2020. He was the husband of Kathryn Rourke Carew. In addition to his wife, Red leaves a large and loving family including his children Richard (Kathy), Peter (Kelly), John (Kathy Magowan), Thomas (Patty), William (Penny), James (Kim), Nancy (Shawn) Donovan; brother Fred (Kathy) Carew, 25 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Ryan Carew, sisters Ann Marie (James) Crowley and Eileen (Steve)McKenna and Elizabeth (William) Moore and his sister-in-law Corrine Carew. John served as a corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. Was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. In 1952, he became a member IBEW union local 90 and worked as an electrician until his retirement in 1996. For many years, John served the Church of St. Louis as a Eucharistic minister and alter server. In 2003 he was bestowed the honor of the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation by the Archdiocese of Hartford. Active in community organizations, he was a founding member of the Platt Tech Booster Club, an original member of the Gaelic Football Club and in the 1970's, served as a commissioner for West Haven Youth Hockey.
The hours for visitation will take place on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Tuesday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. John XXIII, Church of St. Louis. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B Southington, CT. 06489-1058 or TEAM West Haven Inc. 140 Atwater St. West Haven CT 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020