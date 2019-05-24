New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Resources
More Obituaries for John Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Coleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Coleman Obituary
Coleman , John
John J. Coleman "Dick", 76 of New Haven departed this life on May 20, 2019. He was born July 4, 1942 in Clover, VA to the late Joseph P. Coleman & Lottie King Coleman. A wake will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at McClam Chapel from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11am at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10am until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Coleman family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now