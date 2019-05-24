|
|
Coleman , John
John J. Coleman "Dick", 76 of New Haven departed this life on May 20, 2019. He was born July 4, 1942 in Clover, VA to the late Joseph P. Coleman & Lottie King Coleman. A wake will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at McClam Chapel from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11am at Community Baptist Church, 143 Shelton Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10am until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Coleman family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019