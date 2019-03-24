Conrad, John Fred

John "Fred" Conrad of Wallingford, CT, passed away March 17 after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Jack and Helen (Reynolds) Conrad of Flourtown, PA. Fred was born in Kingston, PA. Fred leaves behind Carol (Chace), his wife of 51 years; and two daughters, Cynthia Conrad and Shirley (Conrad) Labitt (Adam); two brothers, Richard Conrad of PA and Ernest Conrad (Pamela) of CT; and two grandchildren, Griffin and Willow Labitt. Fred was a graduate of Drexel University and held an MBA from the University of Hartford. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for over 25 years as a metallurgical engineer and previously for Combustion Engineering, Kaman Aerospace, and Hamilton Standard. Fred's great loves were his family, skiing, mountain hiking, travel, non-fiction books, and watching sports. He was an active member of the AWS, ASM, Sikorsky Ski Club and the Northford Congregational Church.

Services will be held at the Northford Congregational Church, 16 Old Post Rd. on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the on 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the Northford Congregational Church Bell Tower Fund.

www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019