Corso Jr., John "Jack"

John "Jack" Corso, Jr., 85, of Hamden, died Feb. 16, 2019 at Gladeview Health Center, Old Saybrook. He was the husband of the late Maria Bogatz Corso. Jack was born in Hamden, Sept. 3, 1933, son of the late John and Elsie Bontempo Corso and was a life long resident of Hamden. He served in the Army in Germany, where he met his wife, and played in the US Army Band. He was a banker at the former Union Trust for 40 years, retiring 30 years ago. He enjoyed volunteering at Whitney Manor for many years, entertaining the patients, playing piano and singing for them. He loved to tell jokes and making people happy. He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Michael (Heidi) Wallace of Westbrook, grandchildren, Christie Dunlavey, Brian Wallace and Jessica Ryan and great grandchildren, Michael Dunlavey and William Ryan, a sister in law, Gloria Corso of Marietta, CA and several loving nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings, Helen Tiddei and Pat Corso, Funeral services Tuesday at 12 noon in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019