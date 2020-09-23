Holzer Jr., John D. "Jack"
John D. "Jack" Holzer Jr., 76, a resident of Derby for fifty-one years, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Rosemary Benanto Holzer. Jack was born in New Haven on December 24, 1943, son of the late John D. Holzer Sr. and Clare Derbacher Holzer. After graduating high school, he entered the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Following his honorable discharge, he continued to serve his country by joining the U.S. Air National Guard 103rd Tactical Unit in Orange, CT where he retired from his military career as a Senior Master Sergeant and First Sergeant after thirty-one years. His civilian career in the U.S. Postal Service began in Hamden as a letter carrier and worked through the ranks serving in many towns, including, Post Master in Stevenson, Supervisor in Milford and retired as Post Master in Naugatuck. He was the owner of the Orangewood Travel Agency in Orange from 1991 until 2003 and owned a private driving service since 1974 until his illness. He was also the proud owner of the former On Deck Circle Sports Memorabilia in Shelton. Jack was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and attended games in Green Bay each year. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 19 and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. In addition to his wife Rosemary, he is survived by loving daughters, Lori Balawajder (Steven) of Manalapan, NJ and Debra Peccerillo (Anthony) of Derby, cherished grandchildren, Jack Peccerillo, Nicholas Balawajder, Cara Peccerillo and Allison Balawajder, caring sisters, Carol Dilello (Dominick) of Hamden and Kathleen Mitchell (Irving) of Cheshire and several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday, his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. (Meet Directly) at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street in Derby. Interment with U.S. Air Force military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Project Purple (an organization created to raise awareness, support patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer and fund research efforts to defeat this disease) at www.projectpurple.org
or by mail at 115 Main Street, Suite 1, Seymour, CT 06483. To sign Jack's guest book or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.