Martino, John D. "Jack"John D. "Jack" Martino, of East Haven passed away at his home November 10, 2020. Born in New Haven July 19, 1942 son of the late Fred Martino and Helen Hull Wieliesz and step-son of Gloria Martino and the late Raymond Wieliesz, Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked in sales for American Linen for many years before joining the Raeford, NC Police Department. He later worked in sales for Rental Uniforms of CT for many years before retiring. He is the beloved father of Cindy (Ricky) Speight and Christina Martino. Brother of Kathy (Chuck) Sweet, Lisa (Richard) Sibley, William, James, and Marty Martino and the late Raymond, Edward and Robert Wieliesz. Grandfather of Jesse and James Rogers. Uncle of Toni and Eddie Wieliesz and several other nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.