John D. Maselli
1932 - 2020
Maselli, John D.
John D. Maselli, 87 of Northford died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of thirty six years to Margaret "Peggy" McGrath Maselli. John was born in New Haven on June 23, 1932, a son of the late Angelo and Antoinette Pascarella Maselli and had resided in Northford and previously North Haven for the past ten years. He was a mechanic for the former Carrano's Express of Northford for twenty-three years retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked with his sons at Mike's Truck and Trailer of New Haven for several more years. In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons, John Maselli and his wife Lois of Woodbridge, and Michael Maselli and his wife Joanne of Orange, a sister, Carmel Bradley of Spring Hill, FL, three grandchildren, Laura, Stephanie and Thomas Maselli, four step grandchildren Paul Apuzzo, and Briana, Allison and Alex Misbach, and his beloved four legged companion Stuie. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 15th at 11:30 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. A Memorial Mass for John will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in John's name may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511 or www.ynhh.org/smilow/cancer-hospital or to Halfway Home Rescue, P.O. Box 712, North Haven, CT 06473 or www.halfwayhomerescue.org The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
