John D. Perrotti

John D. Perrotti Obituary
Perrotti, John D.
John Dominick Perrotti, of Northford, CT, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2019. He was born in New Haven on July 16, 1967, son of Eileen (Perrotti) Condron and the late Dominick Perrotti. John is survived by his sister Mimi Perrotti of East Hampton, CT and brother Frank Perrotti of North Haven, Aunts, Maureen Delahunt of Cheshire and Catherine Condron of Hamden and his Uncle John Condron of Monroe. He was predeceased by his Uncles, James Condron and Frank, Michael, Charles, Anthony and Salvatore Perrotti, his Aunts, Anna Caccavale, Rose Mastromarino, Susan Torcellini, Raffaella Troiano, Concetta Gargano and Mary D'Eugenio. John was self-employed for many years and most recently employed as a produce clerk for Stop & Shop, which he enjoyed tremendously. He was extremely good natured with a heart of gold and would do anything for those he loved or even just for a total stranger in need. John will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019
