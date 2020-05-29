Shumway, John D.
John D. Shumway, DVM of Palm Beach Gardens, FL died in Hospice care March 13, 2020, after a long battle with Prostate/ Bone Cancer. He was 5 days from his 88th birthday. John was born in Geneseo, NY and predeceased by his parents Ralph W. Shumway, Bessie Learned Shumway Moore and stepfather Arthur Moore, sisters Jeanne Shumway Brown, Bonnie Shumway and brother Bill Shumway. He grew up in Mexico, NY, graduating from Mexico Academy and Central School an Eagle Scout and went on to earn an undergraduate and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Cornell University. Upon graduation Dr. Shumway and wife Sally moved to Cheshire, CT in the employ of Dr. H.C. Leonard that became a successful 22-year revered partnership growing Cheshire Veterinary Hospital from a one-man practice to one of the most respected with 8 veterinarians and a 24/7 practice. Upon Dr. Leonard's retirement in 1986, John continued as owner for 18 years until his retirement, when his junior partners Drs. Richard Lau, Luke Martin, and Thomas Chin purchased the practice. In addition to being a gifted practitioner and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Shumway gave of his time to help grow his profession and was a mentor to many young veterinarians and others in his employ. He served as President of The Connecticut Veterinary Medical Assoc., New England Veterinary Medical Assoc., and was an Honor Roll member of The American Veterinary Medical Assoc. From 1980-1987 he was appointed a member of the AVMA Council on Education, the organization responsible for accreditation of Veterinary Schools throughout parts of the US, Europe, Canada and Australia. He also served as Chairman of its Academic Affairs Committee. Dr. Shumway was a key contributor and alumni leader for his alma mater, co-chairing each of his reunion classes and serving twice on The College Development Committee and as a member of The Cornell University Council. In 1980, he established a Cornell Veterinary Scholarship Fund named in honor of his Class of 1956, providing the impetus for endowed scholarships by following classes. In 2002, Dr. Shumway received The Daniel E. Salmon Award for Distinguished Alumni Service, the highest honor the Veterinary College bestows its alumni who have "distinguished themselves in service to their profession, communities and the College." John was a hard working, honorable gentleman, whose sense of humor even throughout his cancer would surely be noted by everyone who has known him. He was a member of The Farms CC, The Quechee Club and PGA National, a member of First Congregational Church, Cheshire, serving as financial fund chairman and Deacon and since retirement a member of First Presbyterian Church NPB. Dr Shumway is survived by the love of his life his wife Sally of 66 years and their beloved sons John Jr., (Melinda) Concord MA and Michael, Bow NH, four cherished grandchildren Caroline, Alex, Ross, and Jack Shumway, a brother-in-law and many loved nieces and nephews. The Corona Virus Pandemic has prevented a Celebration of His Life but it would be his wish to share a favorite quote, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." If desired, memorials in his name can be made to any of the following Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund, Box 37334, Boone, Iowa 50037-0334, First Congregational Church, Cheshire CT, First Presbyterian Church North Palm Beach, FL, St. Jude and Shriner's Childrens Hospitals.
John D. Shumway, DVM of Palm Beach Gardens, FL died in Hospice care March 13, 2020, after a long battle with Prostate/ Bone Cancer. He was 5 days from his 88th birthday. John was born in Geneseo, NY and predeceased by his parents Ralph W. Shumway, Bessie Learned Shumway Moore and stepfather Arthur Moore, sisters Jeanne Shumway Brown, Bonnie Shumway and brother Bill Shumway. He grew up in Mexico, NY, graduating from Mexico Academy and Central School an Eagle Scout and went on to earn an undergraduate and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Cornell University. Upon graduation Dr. Shumway and wife Sally moved to Cheshire, CT in the employ of Dr. H.C. Leonard that became a successful 22-year revered partnership growing Cheshire Veterinary Hospital from a one-man practice to one of the most respected with 8 veterinarians and a 24/7 practice. Upon Dr. Leonard's retirement in 1986, John continued as owner for 18 years until his retirement, when his junior partners Drs. Richard Lau, Luke Martin, and Thomas Chin purchased the practice. In addition to being a gifted practitioner and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Shumway gave of his time to help grow his profession and was a mentor to many young veterinarians and others in his employ. He served as President of The Connecticut Veterinary Medical Assoc., New England Veterinary Medical Assoc., and was an Honor Roll member of The American Veterinary Medical Assoc. From 1980-1987 he was appointed a member of the AVMA Council on Education, the organization responsible for accreditation of Veterinary Schools throughout parts of the US, Europe, Canada and Australia. He also served as Chairman of its Academic Affairs Committee. Dr. Shumway was a key contributor and alumni leader for his alma mater, co-chairing each of his reunion classes and serving twice on The College Development Committee and as a member of The Cornell University Council. In 1980, he established a Cornell Veterinary Scholarship Fund named in honor of his Class of 1956, providing the impetus for endowed scholarships by following classes. In 2002, Dr. Shumway received The Daniel E. Salmon Award for Distinguished Alumni Service, the highest honor the Veterinary College bestows its alumni who have "distinguished themselves in service to their profession, communities and the College." John was a hard working, honorable gentleman, whose sense of humor even throughout his cancer would surely be noted by everyone who has known him. He was a member of The Farms CC, The Quechee Club and PGA National, a member of First Congregational Church, Cheshire, serving as financial fund chairman and Deacon and since retirement a member of First Presbyterian Church NPB. Dr Shumway is survived by the love of his life his wife Sally of 66 years and their beloved sons John Jr., (Melinda) Concord MA and Michael, Bow NH, four cherished grandchildren Caroline, Alex, Ross, and Jack Shumway, a brother-in-law and many loved nieces and nephews. The Corona Virus Pandemic has prevented a Celebration of His Life but it would be his wish to share a favorite quote, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." If desired, memorials in his name can be made to any of the following Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund, Box 37334, Boone, Iowa 50037-0334, First Congregational Church, Cheshire CT, First Presbyterian Church North Palm Beach, FL, St. Jude and Shriner's Childrens Hospitals.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.