Dahl, John

John Richard Dahl, age 71, of West Haven, beloved husband to the late Joanne (Evanich) Dahl, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Willmar, Minnesota on October 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Douglas and Helen Dahl. John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. During his life he worked as a mechanic for Sikorsky, owned Dahl Printing and Typesetting Co. with his wife, worked in maintenance at Platt Technical High School, and in construction at WLT Construction Co.

John is survived by his son Jeffrey (Carrie) Dahl, brother, Jim Dahl, sister, Dana (Scott) Johnson, sister-in-law, Peggy (John) Bruno, brothers-in-law, John (Barbara) Evanich, Joseph Evanich and Chuck (Leslie) Evanich, lifelong friend, Ralph Harrison, along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Memorial Service will commence at 6:00 p.m. during the visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Milford, PO Box 2294, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2019