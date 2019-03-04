New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dahl


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Dahl Obituary
Dahl, John
John Richard Dahl, age 71, of West Haven, beloved husband to the late Joanne (Evanich) Dahl, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Willmar, Minnesota on October 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Douglas and Helen Dahl. John proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. During his life he worked as a mechanic for Sikorsky, owned Dahl Printing and Typesetting Co. with his wife, worked in maintenance at Platt Technical High School, and in construction at WLT Construction Co.
John is survived by his son Jeffrey (Carrie) Dahl, brother, Jim Dahl, sister, Dana (Scott) Johnson, sister-in-law, Peggy (John) Bruno, brothers-in-law, John (Barbara) Evanich, Joseph Evanich and Chuck (Leslie) Evanich, lifelong friend, Ralph Harrison, along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Memorial Service will commence at 6:00 p.m. during the visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Milford, PO Box 2294, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now