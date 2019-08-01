|
|
DeBiaso, John
John DeBiaso, 95 of Branford, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 with his loving wife Sarah by his side. Born in New Haven on April 17, 1924 to Anna (Minichino) and Dominic DeBiaso. John grew up in West Haven and graduated from West Haven High School in 1942. He loved to play the piano and was awarded a music scholarship. He was unable to further his education after graduation as he joined the US Army where he proudly served as a medic from 1943-1946. It was while he was enlisted that he met, fell in love with, and eloped with his beloved and beautiful wife Sarah (Berretta) DeBiaso. They were blessed to be able to enjoy 74 years of dancing, music and family together. He loved listening to and playing music by Frank Sinatra on the piano at family gatherings with his wife by his side. It is a memory we will always cherish. John also loved the Yankees and could be found glued to the television for every game. And, much to his wife's dismay, he also loved to watch Judge Judy just as much. John was always a hard worker, strong willed and devoted family man. It was his strong will that kept him fighting to spend every day he could with his wife. Till the time of his passing, they still sat side by side every day and held hands. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son Ronald DeBiaso, brothers Pat, Daniel, Louis DeBiaso and Ernest Liberti, and his sisters Marie McGrath, Gloria Montanari, and Frances Maiorana. In addition to his wife, Sarah (Berretta) DeBiaso, he leaves sons John DeBiaso Jr. and Clifford DeBiaso. He is also survived by his loving sister Shirley (DeBiase) Maccarelli, his devoted sister-in-law Jennie Gambardella, his grandchildren, Jeanie (Joe) Giaquinto, Marci DeBiaso, Crystal (Nicholas) Natalino, Ronald DeBiaso, Jr. of Georgia, Tina (DeBiaso) Farnham of Georgia, Bryan DeBiaso of Florida, Phillip DeBiaso of Texas, as well as many beloved great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
We were fortunate to have many caring and wonderful people participate in his care along way. There are too many to list, but we would like to sincerely thank Melissa and Orlando. He loved you both and looked forward to your visits. Orlando, you were his guy pal and savior from all the mother-hens that surrounded him every day. He lit up when you were around. Melissa, your kind and caring ways made him feel comforted and brought him peace of mind (as it did to all of us as well). We knew he was in the best of hands with you both and for that, we thank you.
Friends are invited to a funeral service Monday at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North MIN Street, Branford. Entombment to follow in All Saints Mausoleum, North Haven. Visitation prior to the funeral from 10:00 – 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a charitable donation to the organization of your choice. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2019