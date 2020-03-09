New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
John "Jack" Dini Jr.

John "Jack" Dini Jr. Obituary
Dini Jr., John "Jack"
John "Jack" F. Dini Jr., born April 6, 1954, entered into rest on March 7, 2020, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer, Jack also known as Wolfman, will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Georgiana L. Dini, son John Dini, daughter-in-law Brooke Hollins, and his brothers and sisters, Roberta (George) Melillo, Frank (Diane Keefe) Dini, Rick (Mary Lou) Dini, Joe Dini, Marlene (Tim) Barnes, and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Theresa Dini. Jack was an avid lover of the CT Shoreline, fishing and hanging out by the water. Jack retired from the Milford Board of Education as a custodian; he also worked for the CT Laborers Union and Metro North Railroad.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m., at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Prayers and remembrances will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital or CT Hospice. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020
