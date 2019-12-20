|
Eudicone, Sr., John E.
John E. Eudicone, Sr., 83, of North Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Janice (DeSouza) Eudicone. John was born in Cranston, Rhode Island on August 6, 1936 and was the son of the late Domenic and Josephine (Centola) Eudicone He is a veteran of the US Armed Forces having served in Korea. He had worked for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #478. Father of John E. Eudicone, Jr. and James M. (Eileen Dever) Eudicone. Brother of Concetta Eudicone, Richard (Jennifer Carlucci) Eudicone and the late Florence Hoelldorfer, Elizabeth Torelli and Anthony Eudicone. Also survived by four nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019