Olivieri, Jr., John "Junie" E.
John "Junie" E. Olivieri, Jr., age 84, of Guilford passed away on September 28, 2019. Father of Jamie (Jeffrey) Brandfon and Elizabeth (Philip) Cutler all of Guilford. Grandfather of Chelsea, Rachel and Dana Cutler, Michael Jon Brandfon and Mia Brandfon. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews, including Debbie Olivieri, Dennis (Lynn) Facenda, Chris (Angelina) Avallone and his former wife and best friend, Marcia DiVenere. John was predeceased by his siblings, Leo, Ernest, James, Mario and Philip Olivieri, Ida Goffi, Dina Travaglini, Mary Dattori, Julia Facenda, Josephine Simone.and Pauline Avallone. He was born in New Haven on July 9, 1935, son of the late John and Elsie Barchaesi Olivieri. He was a self-employed businessman. Junie was an avid reader, loved poetry, horses, especially his "Little Stormy", cooking, boating and the sea. He also enjoyed golf and baseball was his game. He was proud to be a member of the West Haven Baseball Twilight League and The Rock Rats of Savin Rock.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Apple Rehab of Guilford, who shared their laughter, food, love and care to 'Pops'. All services will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019