|
|
Taft, John Edward
John Edward Taft - 51, became one with the universe on Thursday, August 15, 2019. His memory will be embraced by his devoted wife of 22 years, Nancy Jean Cartledge Taft; his beloved son Zackary and his rescue dog Redford, his loving parents John and Roberta Bove Taft of New Haven; his brother, Jeffery of Boston, MA; several nieces and nephews as well as numerous extended family and friends. Born in New Haven, CT and lived with his loving family in Waterbury, CT. He was an avid gamer, both online and "games without pieces" role playing games. He felt truly blessed to be able to be a stay-at-home dad and home teacher. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bar 80 in North Branford on September 1, 2019 for family and friends, bring your stories and pictures of John. A Mass will be offered in remembrance of John. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, please support John's son Zack in his educational pursuits by donating to his education fund (information to be provided at both events).
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019