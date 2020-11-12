1/1
John F. Donovan
1933 - 2020
Donovan, John F.
John F. Donovan of Branford died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice Joan Daly Donovan for 53 years. John was born in New Haven on March 29, 1933, son of the late Jeremiah and Mary Donovan. John was in the first graduating classes at both Notre Dame High School, West Haven and Fairfield University. He proudly served in the U. S. Army as a MP. He worked forty years as a personnel manager for Echlin Manufacturing, where he established life-long friendships. John was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary Church in Branford, where he served as a lector and a parish trustee for many years. He was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments. Trips to Ireland visiting family, listening to big band and swing music, watching the New York Yankees and tending to his lawn and gardens were some of his favorite things. He took pride in watching his grandchildren grow, attending their sporting events, recitals, graduations, and other special events. John looked forward to their visits, treating them to cookies and ice cream.
John is survived by his children, Maureen (Peter) Danick, Kathleen Brancato, Michael Donovan, Carolyn (Michael) D'Amato, Liz (Chris) Hynes, Kevin (Tricia) Donovan, Meghan (Justin) Powell, and his 17 grandchildren CJ, Andrew, Colin, Alyssa, John, Aidan, Conall, Margaret, Michaela, Robert, Daly, Brennan, Tess, Jake, Connor, Payton and Max and his faithful companion, Mugsy. He was predeceased by a son John Joseph Donovan and his brothers, James and Jeremiah Donovan.
Friends are invited to a visitation Sunday afternoon from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford and to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford, Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
