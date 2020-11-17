Halleran, John F.
John Frances Halleran, age 89, of Milford, beloved husband of Pauline A. Ahearn, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. John was born in Boston, MA on October 31, 1931 to the late Martin and Josephine Benelisha Halleran. Survivors include his children: Scott Halleran (Ellen) of Amston, CT, Beth Halleran of Milford, sister, Margaret O'Connell of Braintree, MA, three grandchildren, Catherine, James, and Jessica, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held in private. John was a professor at the University of Fairfield and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. Serving as a Hospital Corpsman in the Korean War – he tended to wounded vets as well as officers out at sea and he was proud of his service to his comrades. The GI Bill afforded him an education at Boston University and Boston College where he acquired two master's degrees. As one of the top Reading Consultants in the nation - his academic career took him through many domains: from the Halls of the University, to Private Schools, and to the Inner-City schools of Bridgeport. Throughout his career, his commitment to his students and his associates was unfailing. He was a dedicated volunteer with the West Haven VA accumulating 12,500 hours of service and ran the Recreation Department for veterans at night. A medal winner in the Golden Age Veterans Olympics, he brought home the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals for table tennis and bowling. He gave back to the community; from coaching little league baseball, to lecturing at church, teaching Coast Guard Boating Courses for the public, and lobbying state officials to support the Bridgeport Teachers' Association when they needed it most. He was a true citizen of the world – always ready with a kind word - or a quote from an apt philosopher who championed the will of the people. The Irish Poet, The Inquisitive Scholar who walked the way of the Lakota – has been called home. The quiet warrior has come home.
Donations in John Halleran's name can be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School online at www.stjo.org/give
