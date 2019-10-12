|
|
Mason, John F.
John F. Mason passed away on October 11, 2019 in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Susan Blake Mason for 57 years. John was born in Guilford, CT on January 3, 1937 and was the son of the late Louis Percy Mason and Nora Ross Mason. He leaves his daughters Karin Norris (David) and Sally Boemer (Eric) both of Reading, MA. He was a devoted grandfather to Devin and Mackenzie Norris and William and Anna Boemer. John served in the military as a helicopter crew chief in the Army Medical Detachment at Fort Sill and Landstul Germany. After the military, he worked with his brothers at Arber Manufacturing. He was later employed at Echlin (Dana) until his retirement in 2000. John served as President and a trustee during his 64-year membership in the Short Beach HH&L Company 4. In recent years, he was a member and officer in the Branford Fire Police. He was also a member of Widows Son Lodge #66 in Branford for over 50 years. He leaves behind brothers Frederick and Ronald Mason of Branford and a sister-in-law Janice Psilopoulos of Merrimack, NH. He was predeceased by his brother Charles Mason. The Mason brothers worked together building their houses as well as helping family members with their projects.
Friends and relatives are invited to a funeral service Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Beat Parkinson Today, 102 Pitkin Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019