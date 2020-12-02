Ploski, Jr., John F.
John F. Ploski, Jr., age 88, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 46 years to the late Bernice Maher Ploski, entered into eternal rest peacefully on November 30, 2020. His family includes his son Jonathan Ploski, his daughter Judith Soda and her partner James Brewer, his brother Robert Ploski and his wife Dorothy, his beloved grandson James David Soda and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Road, Seymour. Interment, with Full Military Honors Accorded, will follow Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, guests will be asked to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing requirements at all times.
Donations may be made to Trout Unlimited or to the Library Fund for Beecher Road School, both through the funeral home.