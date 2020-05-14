Shea, John F. "Jackie"
After a five-year hard fought battle with cancer, John "Jackie" Shea, 61, passed away peacefully in his childhood home in West Haven, CT on May 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his large and loving family. Jackie was born in New Haven, CT on May 5, 1959 the devoted son of Joan (Ferguson) Shea and the late John "Jack" Shea. He attended Saint Louis elementary and middle school and upon graduation in 1973, he was the recipient of the Athlete of the Year award. He was a 1977 graduate of Notre Dame High School of West Haven where he was a standout baseball player who received the Scholar Athlete Award in his senior year. In 1981, Jackie went on to earn a BS degree, cum laude in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.
He began his professional career at KPMG in Hartford, CT followed by stints at Parametrics and Colonia in Orange, CT. It was in those early opportunities combined with a tremendous amount of self-taught knowledge that laid the groundwork for his product development and business systems consulting company. He was known as one of the finest software and program problem solvers in the country. Jackie had a love and passion for all sports but in his adult years, beach volleyball, surfing, and tennis were at the top of his list. He was also an avid trader in the stock market. However, his biggest enjoyment came from the relationships he shared with so many friends and his interactions with his loving family. In addition to his beautiful, cruise companion mother, whom he lived with and cared for, Jackie is survived by his three caring sisters, Judi (Matt) Finkle, Pat (John) Marini, Robin (Bill) Meaney, three supportive brothers Tim (Vicky) Shea, Ed (Cathy) Shea, Kevin (Jodi) Shea, and his countless close friends. He was predeceased by his father John "Jack" Shea who was his biggest influence and role model. One of Jackie's joys in life was playing Santa Clause on Christmas Eve for his eight nieces, nine nephews, five great-nieces and three great-nephews; Amy (PJ) Aloi, Matthew (Kanha) Finkle, Brian (Nicole) Meaney, Eddie Shea (Scott Howard), Cathy (Dan) Colucci, Erica Marini, Andrea (Shane) Devaney, John Marini, TJ (Rebecca) Shea, Corey Shea, Tyler Shea, Morgan Meaney, Briana Shea, Adam Shea, Mackenzie Meaney, Riley Shea, Ben Shea, Jack Aloi, Caty Aloi, Dan Aloi, Shea Devaney, Arynn Devaney, Lucy Shea, Matty Finkle, Dan Colucci, and Lola Shea.
Jackie loved the sunshine and the beach so his transition to Cocoa Beach Florida as an adult was an easy one. He was a devoted Catholic and his faith and spirituality was such a tremendous part of his life. Despite the many obstacles which he had to overcome to achieve his personal and professional goals, he always lived by the mantra "Gratitude is the best Attitude".
Jackie has made a profound impact on the lives of so many throughout his journey, a legacy of selflessness and compassion that will live long after his passing.
Rest in peace Jackie. You were and always will be our inspiration and hero!
#GITBA
Due to covid-19, visitation hours will not be held. The family will host a celebration of Jackie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rideclosertofree.org, St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, at Church of St. Louis, 89 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT 06516 and/or Notre Dame High School, 24 Ricardo Street, West Haven, CT 06516.
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.