Valentine, John F.

John F. Valentine of Branford died suddenly at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Saturday, May 11, 2019. John was born in New Haven November 3, 1958, son of the late Robert I. and Marigold Aldington Valentine. He grew up in Hotchkiss Grove and graduated from Branford High School in 1976. He attended UConn and SCSU. John worked as a technician for Comcast/Xfinity. He is survived by his siblings, Janet and Steven Valentine of Branford, Carol Valentine of Los Angeles, CA and Helen Valentine of Seattle, WA; and his nephews, Alden Valentine of Branford and Juan and Noa Altschul of Los Angeles.

Friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday morning at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford and may call prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Branford Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Ave., Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 17, 2019