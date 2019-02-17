Flanagan, John

Judge John Creighton Flanagan

Judge John C. Flanagan, of 45 Brookhaven Road, Hamden, CT passed away February 13,2019. He was blessed with a long full life. Judge Flanagan loved his family, his friends, the law, his dogs, and playing golf. He was the son of the late John H. Flanagan and Mary C. Flanagan. He was the brother of twins Charles N. Flanagan and James E. Flanagan of Branford, CT and sister Joan Messier of Kennebunk, Maine. He is survived by his brother Judge Robert C. Flanagan of Higganum, CT.

Judge Flanagan was married to Virginia A. Flanagan for 43 years. She passed away in 1998.

Judge Flanagan is survived by his three sons, his daughter and their spouses. James C. and Joanna Flanagan of Novi, MI, Charles A. Flanagan and Katherine Kennedy of North Haven, CT, John Kevin and Pamela Flanagan of North Reading, MA, and daughter Sharon L. Flanagan and Marc Rosen of Meriden, CT.

Judge Flanagan is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Jeremy, Courtney, Malori , Kelly, Carrie, Shawn, Erin, Max ,Kaylea, Adrianna, and three great grandchildren Isabella, Reese, and Anthony.

Judge Flanagan was born in New Haven, CT on March 24,1921. He attended and graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1938. He was a post-graduate student at the Hopkins Grammar School in 1939. John Flanagan graduated from Fordham University in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Army for four years and was stationed in Detroit, MI during 1942-1946. He achieved a rank of Captain. He attended one year of law school at the University of Michigan and finished his law degree at Yale University. Judge Flanagan earned a Masters in Moral Theology and an Honorary Doctorate in Human Affairs from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in 1996. Judge Flanagan was also a Lecturer in Bio-Ethics at Holy Apostles College and Seminary.

Judge Flanagan was a partner in the law firm of Flanagan, Flanagan, Dorsey, Mulvey, & Oliver. He was a member of the Connecticut Bar for 51 years, Trail Attorney for 31 years and a Superior Court Judge for 39 years. Judge Flanagan was the oldest sitting judge retiring in 2018.

Awards

Distinguished Juris Award from Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association

Lifetime Achievement Award from New Haven County Bar Association

Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation

Football Hall of Fame from the New Haven Gridiron Club

Charles Carroll of Carrolton Award from Knights of Columbus

Robert C. Zampano Award (Community Mediation Inc.) for excellence in mediation

Judge Flanagan was a past president of the New Haven Country Club and Quinnipiac Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's (Divine Mercy Parish) Church of Hamden, Connecticut, February 23,2019, Saturday, 10 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.

Donations can be made to the Animal Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT. Phone number 2032392641 in the name of Jake and Nikki Flanagan. Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2019