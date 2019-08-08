|
Fleming Jr., John
John S. Fleming Jr., a resident of Hamden for many years, passed away peacefully on July 23rd following injuries sustained in an accident at his home. He was born in New Haven on August 16, 1946 to the late John S. and Mary M. Fleming.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ann (Rinaldi) Fleming. He leaves his sister, Joanne (Fleming) Betterini of Berlin, a niece, Kate Veras and husband Justin Veras of Farmington, and two great-nephews, Liam and Ryan Veras of Farmington.
Jack graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven. He was employed by the New Haven Public Library, Yale Co-op, and Quinnipiac Law Library.
Jack's two passions were his beloved beagles, Isabel and Mona, and his love of baseball. Many hours were spent at Hamden Dog Park, his favorite place to meet and chat with fellow dog owners. His dogs were a comfort to him after his beloved wife, Ann, passed away two years ago. His love of baseball began at a young age. He played on many teams growing up. The Minnesota Twins were his favorite team and he enjoyed traveling to Minnesota with his wife, Ann, to watch their games.
Jack's favorite pastimes were watching movies, listening to the music of Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, and Kris Kristofferson, and vacationing in Maine with Ann.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Ascension Church in Hamden on August 13th at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019