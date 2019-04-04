New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Wiles Remembrance Centers
137 Farmington Falls Road
Farmington, ME 04938
207-778-5911
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Rangeley, CT
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Atty. John Frederick Nutile Jr.


1932 - 2019
Atty. John Frederick Nutile Jr. Obituary
Nutile, Jr., Atty. John Frederick
John (Jack) F. Nutile, Jr., of Rangeley, ME, formerly of North Haven, CT, passed away March 29, 2019 with his family by his side, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Son of the late John and Olive (Herrmann) Nutile, he graduated from Notre Dame HS, W. Haven, CT, St. Michael's College, Winooski, VT and Boston University School of Law. Jack's passions were his love for motorcycling, skiing, hunting, fishing and skeet shooting.
He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve (Jean), son, John III (Joanne) of Flagstaff, AZ, daughters, Rhonda Nutile (Francis Barkyoumb) of Killingworth, CT, Diana Sjogren of Westbrook, CT, Kendra Nutile of Wardsboro, VT, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his best friend, cousin George Giannotti (Annette) of North Haven. He was predeceased by a daughter Andrea Nuzzo.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Rangeley. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. www.wilesrc.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019
