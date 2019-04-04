Nutile, Jr., Atty. John Frederick

John (Jack) F. Nutile, Jr., of Rangeley, ME, formerly of North Haven, CT, passed away March 29, 2019 with his family by his side, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Son of the late John and Olive (Herrmann) Nutile, he graduated from Notre Dame HS, W. Haven, CT, St. Michael's College, Winooski, VT and Boston University School of Law. Jack's passions were his love for motorcycling, skiing, hunting, fishing and skeet shooting.

He is survived by his loving wife Genevieve (Jean), son, John III (Joanne) of Flagstaff, AZ, daughters, Rhonda Nutile (Francis Barkyoumb) of Killingworth, CT, Diana Sjogren of Westbrook, CT, Kendra Nutile of Wardsboro, VT, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his best friend, cousin George Giannotti (Annette) of North Haven. He was predeceased by a daughter Andrea Nuzzo.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Rangeley. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME.