John Frey


1920 - 2019
John Frey Obituary
Frey, John
John A. Frey, 98, of North Branford, formerly of Orange, beloved husband of the late Mildred Frey, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 13, 2019. Born on December 21, 1920 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late John E. and Effie Frey.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Friends are asked to arrive at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange. To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019
