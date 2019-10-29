|
Osmun, John G.
John G. Osmun, 51, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with many types of cancer. He was the beloved husband of 18 years to Sherry Osmun (Tibbs). John was born in New Haven on April 12, 1968 and was the son of the late Roland F. Osmun, Jr. and Joann Serafinko Osmun. He had worked for Metro North for the past 32 years and was a foreman at the time of his passing. John was a member of the Valley HO Trak, lifetime member of the New Haven Railroad Historical & Technical Association, enjoyed going to the National Hot Rod Association races, operating model trains with his friends, sharing time with his brother and friends looking at train photographs. Father of Amber Lynn Cannata. Brother of Mark J. Osmun. Son-in-law of Donna Marie and Frazier Howard Tibbs. Brother-in-law of Lloyd Alan Tibbs and Sheila Archer. Nephew of Sheila. Cousin of Stephanie, Michelle, Jennifer, Irene, Patty and their spouses. Also survived by his many brotherhood railroad workers, many loving friends and his cats Samantha and Buttons. His other three cats Johnny, Blackie and Tiger predeceased him.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday morning at 10:00 in the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Toys for Tots, 30 Woodward Avenue, New Haven, CT 06512 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019