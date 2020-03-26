|
|
Gallbronner, John
John Anthony Gallbronner, age 83, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Connecticut.
John was born in Hartford, Connecticut on June 13, 1936 to Edward and Dorothy Mead Gallbronner. At age 17, John proudly served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957. And in May of 1964, he married the love of his life, Fran. John began his outstanding 43-year career as an Aircraft Technician at Sikorsky Aircraft. John and Fran made Milford, Connecticut their home, where they had wonderful friends, neighbors and raised their children.
Upon retirement, they made the move to Cameron, North Carolina where they were surrounded by wonderful, caring friends. Due to a decline in health, in 2018 John moved to Bow, New Hampshire where he was cared for by his daughter and her loving family. Finally, in 2019, he moved to Granite Ledges in Concord, New Hampshire. Despite the decline in health, John found Granite Ledges to be a comfort thanks to the caring and compassionate staff and his friend, Bruce.
Throughout John's life he loved racing sail boats in Long Island Sound, Scout Master with the Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball coach and spending time with friends and family. Approaching retirement, he found his love of golf. He was always known for a joke or two and sometimes his jokes were more like stories and you just never knew if it was a joke until the end.
He is survived by his children; his caring daughter and son-in-law Tracie and Kevin Flynn of New Hampshire, who opened their home to him when he needed them the most and their children, his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kelsie Flynn, that were able to assist their parents with his care. His son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Cathleen Gallbronner of Milford, Connecticut and their children Jared and Jacen Gallbronner. Although they were hours away, assisted in the final years whenever they were needed. Despite the loss the family has at this time, John's passing united a family and now has a bond that will never be broken.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Mead Gallbronner, his wife of 51 years, Frances (Fran) Hagen Gallbronner and his grandchild, Cherish Gallbronner.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of John A. Gallbronner.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2020