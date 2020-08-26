1/1
John Gould
1940 - 2020
Gould, John
John R. Gould, 80, of 2798 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the companion of the late Anna Mae Clough. John was born in New Haven on April 28, 1940, son of the late retired Assistant Chief William F. Gould (NHFD) and Margaret Malley Gould. John worked for Quality Plumbing in New Haven for many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by two brothers William T. (Pauline) Gould of Madison, Edward Gould of Florida, and sister-in-law Alberta Jane Gould of Westbrook. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Francis Gould and Thomas R. Gould (Barbara). Friends may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street (cor. Dwight), New Haven from 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. on August 28. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
