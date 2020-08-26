Gould, John

John R. Gould, 80, of 2798 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the companion of the late Anna Mae Clough. John was born in New Haven on April 28, 1940, son of the late retired Assistant Chief William F. Gould (NHFD) and Margaret Malley Gould. John worked for Quality Plumbing in New Haven for many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by two brothers William T. (Pauline) Gould of Madison, Edward Gould of Florida, and sister-in-law Alberta Jane Gould of Westbrook. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Francis Gould and Thomas R. Gould (Barbara). Friends may call at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street (cor. Dwight), New Haven from 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. on August 28. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.



