Grammatico, John
John Grammatico, 90, of Wallingford, beloved husband of 63 years to Michelina "Mikki" D'Agostino Grammatico, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019 at home. He was surrounded by his wife, children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. John was the father of John (Chris), Michael (Michele) and Joseph (Margaret) Grammatico. Grandfather of Kristina (Joseph) Gigante, John (Kristy), Angela, Todd, Matthew, Megan, Andrea, Stephen and Julie Grammatico and great-grandfather of Lucas, Isabella and Roman. Brother of Mary Grammatico. He was born in New Haven on April 30, 1929 to the late Giovanni and Julia Servilla Grammatico. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an agent with Prudential Insurance Co. for thirty-two years and also worked for IBM and Mallickrodt Nuclear Medicine. John liked to write and some of his work was published in the New Haven Register, TIME magazine and Road & Track. Being with his family was what meant the most to John.
Visiting hours will be Monday evening from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Pl. Tuesday morning at 10am. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ., 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019