Guido, Sr., John
John Guido, Sr., 96, a resident of North Haven since 1976, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria Tancreti Guido. John was born in New Haven on March 6, 1923 and was the son of the late Pasquale and Antonietta DiBuono Guido. During WWII, he worked for Geometric Tools making shell casings. John was a trolley car driver, then had worked as a bus driver for 38 years with the Connecticut Transit Company until his retirement in 1985 and also drove for Connecticut Armor Car and later was a driver for Hy's Livery Service, West Haven. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards with family and friends. John was a parishioner of St. Therese Church. Father of Pasquale F. Guido (Donna) and the late John Guido, Jr. and his late wife Janice Guido. Grandfather of Anthony Guido (Brianna), Andrea D. Yeskey (Peter), Marybeth Madigan (John), John Guido (Angela Pecoraro). Great-Grandfather of Thomas James (TJ) Guido, Kristin Guido, Vincent P. Guido, Ilina Guido and James Yeskey. Predeceased by a sister Mary Iaquinto and a brother Joseph Guido. The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020