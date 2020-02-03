|
Anderson Sr., John H.
John H. Anderson Sr., 87, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to the late Jean Crowley Anderson. John was born in New Haven on February 21, 1932 and was the son of the late Harold and Violet Simons Anderson. He had worked as a locomotive engineer for Metro North Railroad for over 40 years and was a member of the brotherhood. John enjoyed hunting and fishing, even when his bird dog became a family pet. He took great pride in his gardening and yard work. One of his passions was wood working and sharing his creations with everyone. Spending time with his family was very important to him. His granddaughters Dawn and Jillian took special care of him until his final days. And several longtime cat companions brought him great comfort. Father of John (Gladys "Sport") Anderson Jr., Cornelius "Neal" (Donna) Anderson, Jean Anderson and Timothy Anderson Sr. Grandfather of Dawn, Christopher, John III, Jillian, Neil, Christina, Jean, Rebecca, Kathleen, and Timothy Jr. Brother of Marguerite Cody, Robert Anderson, Violet Kenniston and the late Harold Anderson. Also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
The visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Everyone is invited to go directly to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven for a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the North Haven Center Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 4, 2020