Kustra, John H.
John H. "Johnny K" Kustra of Branford died Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. John was born in New Haven March 23, 1962 son of Herman J. Kustra of Branford and the late Dolores Sandella Kustra. He was a 1980 graduate of Branford High School, where he played on the baseball team. He worked as a project manager for ComNet Communications in Bethel for many years until retiring. John was passionate about sports, he played softball, both slow-pitch and fast pitch for over 25 years. He coached girls' softball, both as the assistant varsity coach at Branford High School, and for many travel teams, he coached Branford Girls Travel basketball and Rec basketball, both boys and girls. He operated the Johnny K Camps which promoted athletics and sportsmanship for youths in the community for many years, he loved making a difference in a kid's life. He was a fan of the NY Yankees, Miami Dolphins, UConn basketball and football and all of Branford's sports teams, he "bled red to the end." Besides his father, John is survived by his children, Jon-Michael Kustra, Sr. and Julie Kustra, both of East Haven, his grandson, Jon-Michael Kustra, Jr., his sister Rosemarie (Billy) Wynne of DeKalb Junction, NY and his brother Keith A. Kustra (Maria Ceneri) of Branford, and his nephews and nieces, Andrew Wynne – Ashley, Andrew, Jr. and Alex, Brandon Wynne – Cali and Ariella and Anthony Wynne, Blake and Brooke Kustra.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, @www.diabetes.org. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020