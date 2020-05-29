John Hamerski
Hamerski, John
John "Jack" Hamerski, 78, departed this life on May 18, 2020 at his home.
John is survived by his daughters: Theresa Hamerski and Jennifer Cosenza and her husband Jim as well as his grandchildren Brandon and Zack Cosenza. He was predeceased by the mother of his children Peg Hamerski and by his sister Joanie Hamerski.
Friends are invited to bring a chair or blanket and socially distance on the lawn of the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford for a celebration of his life on Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to: the Steve Heck Memorial Fund, C/O Webster Bank. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
