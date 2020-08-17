Cole, John Henry

John Henry Cole, 92, of North Branford, beloved husband for 69 years of Mimi Cole, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020 by Mimi's side. He was born February 9, 1928 in Berlin, Germany, and spent his childhood in Eindhoven, Holland, where he served in the Dutch resistance during the war and, after liberation, in the Dutch Auxiliary to the British Army. John earned a BA in Physics and Masters in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, where he met Mimi, who survives him. He is also survived by his four children, Robert Cole (Sophie) of Washington, DC, Patsy Kumekawa (Michael) of Clinton, CT, Chris Cole (Barbara) of Hopewell, NJ and Peter Cole (Elizabeth) of Washington, DC, and eight grandchildren.

John was an executive from 1951 to 1975 with Corning Inc. in Corning, NY and Toronto, Canada, and after working for several other manufacturing concerns, ended his career as a consultant with Bavier, Bulger & Goodyear in Connecticut. John and Mimi moved to Guilford in 1979 and subsequently to Evergreen Woods in North Branford in 2012.

John's passion was his family: He discussed and followed closely the myriad pursuits of his children and grandchildren. Quiet, intelligent, wise, caring and innately curious, he touched those he knew deeply.

John loved sailing. He raced in Holland in his youth and sailed with his family wherever he lived. He and his wife were longtime members of Sachem's Head Yacht Club in Guilford, Connecticut.

John also actively enjoyed skiing, hiking the trails of Connecticut and berry picking at Bishops. Mimi and he were deeply engaged in classical music and culture. They traveled extensively through Europe, prioritizing

Italy. Classical music always filled their home and they frequently attended and supported theater, concerts and operas in the shoreline area, at Tanglewood and in New York.

His family will miss him enormously, especially his Sunday morning breakfasts.

A private family service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guilford Art Center or Guilford Preservation.



